Sanders not in favor of requiring vaccinations for kids

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday went back to school in Rutland.

The Biden administration is urging everyone 16 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

And as soon as next week, it will likely be approved for everyone 12 and older.

We asked Sanders whether he is in favor of using incentives to encourage teens to get vaccinated. He wouldn’t say. But he is not in favor of requiring students to get vaccinated.

“It’s not my job to tell parents their kids need to get vaccinated,” said Sanders, I-Vermont. “What we want to do is make sure that it is safe, and I think the evidence seems to suggest that it will be safe.”

Senator Sanders went on to say he would support students getting the vaccine if it is deemed safe.

He says Vermonters have done well at getting their shots.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.