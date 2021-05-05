St. Lawrence County man killed in reported burglary

ROSSIE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A St. Lawrence County man is dead following a burglary at his home.

John Anson has been charged with murder after a shooting at a Rossie, New York home on County Route 18 around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they were initially called to the home for a burglary with an unknown man inside.

When they got there, Justin Massey was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Charles Anson and Kayla Briggs were also charged in the incident with several charges including tampering with evidence.

Police don’t believe there are any other suspects on the run.

The murder investigation is still ongoing.

