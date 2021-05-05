Stowe offers special promotions to encourage visitors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This is National Travel and Tourism Week.

Tourism was one of the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic, and it’s a critical part of the economy in places like Stowe.

So this week, Stowe is celebrating the industry and saying thank you to local businesses with a series of themed discounts and promotions each day this week.

The promotions are geared toward locals and out-of-staters who can travel.

“I think it’s a little bit of both because we recognize the importance of our community and what a beautiful state we live in, as well as wanting to bring those visitors back in what I’m calling fully vaccinated open arms,” said Carrie Simmons, the executive director of the Stowe Area Association.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni's full interview with Carrie Simmons.

The week includes Wellness Wednesday, Cheers to Travel Thursday and Foodie Friday.

Click here for more information about Stowe-area business offerings during National Travel and Tourism Week.

