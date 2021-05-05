Advertisement

Stowe offers special promotions to encourage visitors

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This is National Travel and Tourism Week.

Tourism was one of the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic, and it’s a critical part of the economy in places like Stowe.

So this week, Stowe is celebrating the industry and saying thank you to local businesses with a series of themed discounts and promotions each day this week.

The promotions are geared toward locals and out-of-staters who can travel.

“I think it’s a little bit of both because we recognize the importance of our community and what a beautiful state we live in, as well as wanting to bring those visitors back in what I’m calling fully vaccinated open arms,” said Carrie Simmons, the executive director of the Stowe Area Association.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Carrie Simmons.

The week includes Wellness Wednesday, Cheers to Travel Thursday and Foodie Friday.

Click here for more information about Stowe-area business offerings during National Travel and Tourism Week.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Perry
Vermont dad accused of murdering daughter
Police: 2 men tried to abduct teen in Vergennes
Gov. Phil Scott
More young Vermonters need shots; vaccine clinics taking walk-ins
Tipping North Country collected $2,000 from community members near and far over two weeks to...
Plattsburgh crossing guard on leave
Police are looking for this man
Berlin Police name wrong suspect in mall parking lot incident

Latest News

Vermont is on track for a full reopening in just over two months. But even then, some...
Vermont faces workforce shortage as some businesses struggle to reopen
As the economy recovers, car sales are in the fast lane and vehicles are flying off the lots.
Consumers pay the price as car supplies run short
MW
Weinberger focuses on racial equity initiatives in proposed budget
A school crossing guard in the North Country was placed on leave after video showed him...
Crossing guard put on leave after altercation with student caught on camera