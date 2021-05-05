Advertisement

Survey: Many NY students began year without device, internet

New survey results show that about 8% of New York’s public school students did not have a laptop or other device to use for remote learning in the first months of the school year. - File photo(Source: (Morgan Newell, WBTV))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - New survey results show that about 8% of New York’s public school students did not have a laptop or other device to use for remote learning in the first months of the school year.

About 6% lacked adequate internet access despite districts’ efforts to equip students as the pandemic closed schools.

The preliminary results from the state Education Department’s fall Digital Equity Survey were released Wednesday by the New York Civil Liberties Union following a records request.

The results show the greatest deficiencies in higher needs urban and suburban schools.

