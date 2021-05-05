Battle over ‘divisive concepts’ in New Hampshire budget bill

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - State budgets are not always about bottom lines. Occasionally, policy issues are included. The proposed budget in New Hampshire has lawmakers at odds over sensitive topics and now businesses are weighing in, as well.

“For lack of a better term, the divisive concepts bill,” said Rep. Bob Lynn, R-Rockingham.

Freshman Representative Lynn is among the Republicans in Concord who support an amendment in the state budget which prevents public schools and businesses with state contracts from teaching that one race or sex is inherently better than another. But that’s not all.

“That the state of New Hampshire or the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist. That an individual, by the nature of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or repressive,” Lynn said.

Opponents say the language limits discussion on topics that need to be addressed.

“This bill is about precluding any conversation on race, gender or divisive concepts,” said James McKim, the president of Manchester’s NAACP. “Which is really interesting that that phrase is even used because who gets to determine what is a divisive concept?”

The debate comes as racial divides in the country have played out on a national stage.

“You see this kind of thing in what political scientists call amateur legislatures,” said Linda Fowler, a professor of government at Dartmouth College.

Fowler says New Hampshire’s budget amendment mirrors an executive order signed by President Trump last fall.

“It’s all about the intra-party warfare that is going on around the country between Trump Republicans and every other kind of Republican,” Fowler said.

Organizations and businesses across the Granite State are choosing sides. Dozens have signed a letter opposing the bill, including Dartmouth College, the nearby Medical Center and the Hanover Co-op.

“We signed on because we believe diversity matters, diversity builds strength. We know that; we don’t need people to tell us that,” said Paul Guidone, the general manager of the Hanover Co-op.

But Lynn, the former chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, says that is not what the bill is intended to do. He says it’s about common sense.

“They have sort of misread the bill,” Lynn said. “They want to read into the bill certain things that it doesn’t do.”

The budget bill has passed the House and is now making its way through the Senate.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has voiced concerns about the bill on several occasions, saying it could limit both local control and free speech.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.