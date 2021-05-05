Advertisement

Truck drivers for Shaw’s supermarkets return to work

Truck drivers and mechanics for Shaw’s supermarkets are back on the job in New England as the Teamsters and company prepare to return to the bargaining table on Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WELLS, Maine (AP) - Truck drivers and mechanics for Shaw’s supermarkets are back on the job in New England as the Teamsters and company prepare to return to the bargaining table on Thursday.

The drivers based at a warehouse in Wells, Maine, returned resumed deliveries Wednesday, two days after going on strike.

The drivers are responsible for delivering food and other grocery staples to more than 100  Shaw’s and Star Market grocery stores across the region.

They’ve been without a contract since October.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

