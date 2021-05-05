Vt. school participates in national shoe design competition

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Hyde Park high schoolers are making a name for themselves in a national competition all framed around designing sneakers.

It’s a Vans competition, an annual one that upwards of 1500 schools enter, but only a handful come out on top, and local seniors right here in Vermont are leading the pack.

Emmitt White / Senior “It’s almost like we are going back to pre-school or kindergarten and just playing with what we have in the classroom,” said Green Mountain Tech and Career Center senior Emmitt White.

White says they have come too far in the Vans Custom Culture Competition to stop now.

“Really just being creative, and seeing what we can come up with, working as a team and just trying to make the best product possible,” said White.

Their task is to design two sets of Vans based on the prompts, hometown pride, and head in the clouds.

The first was centered around materials found on campus, and emulating a Vermont vibe.

“We just wanted to be natural, and have the shoe look good most of all,” said White.

The second prompt was called ‘Head in the Clouds.” GMTCC students took a more literal approach.

“It’s pretty straight forward actually they are heads in the clouds,” said Muirin Calhoun, a junior.

Calhoun was the mind behind the second pair.

Vans loved both, and has moved GMTCC into the top 50.

Calhoun says getting recognition from an international brand serves two purposes.

“I mean it’s nice to know you’re moving in the right direction. I’m also just glad to have a portfolio piece,” said Calhoun.

And for future illustrators like Calhoun, or graphic designers or artists of all kinds, their teacher says it’s more about the experience than the contest.

“So we start with drawing, we start with conceiving so it’s that whole creative process,” said Matt Neckers, a creative media art and design teacher at GMTCC.

Neckers says they then go into building the product.

Coupled with marketing and promoting, these young artists are learning it all and finding success doing it.

“This has to be the furthest we have made it in the competition. I don’t think we have made it past the top 500 until now,” said Neckers.

And Neckers says the group is special because they are doing it all while jumping countless hurdles.

“Well, I mean this group, I mean think about this year, this is the pandemic year, everything is supposed to go wrong, and this group has really risen to that. They have done not only this Vans project, but they have done some amazing films, that have won awards. It’s just amazing to watch how that adversity has brought them together,” said Neckers.

And White says while the $50,000 grand prize for the school’s art program would be great, it’s also prepping the class for next steps.

“It’s like being on a job almost,” said White.

Even if the school makes it into the top 5, they get $15,000.

So far they have been judged by Vans employees, but now anyone can vote. You can vote by clicking here.

Voting ends this Friday.

