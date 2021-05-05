WATCH LIVE: Cuomo to give update on COVID in New York

NEW YORK (WCAX) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday will give an update on COVID in New York.

With vaccinations up and hospitalizations down, the governor on Monday laid out a timeline for reopening in the Empire State, saying it would be a combined effort between New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

New York will begin its major reopening on May 19. It means there will be no capacity restrictions for most businesses, but six feet of social distancing will still be in effect per CDC guidelines.

Other changes announced Monday:

The outdoor food and beverage curfew will be lifted on May 17.

The curfew for indoor food and beverages will be lifted on May 31.

The indoor catered gathering limit will increase to 250 or 500 with testing or a vaccine card starting on May 19.

Residential gathering limits increase to 50 on May 19.

Outdoor large stadium capacity will go to 33% in New York State on May 19.

