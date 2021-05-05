Water treatment facility complete at former Pease Air Force base

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - A $17 million water treatment facility at the former Pease Air Force base has been completed, seven years after officials in Portsmouth learned PFAS had contaminated a well.

The facility has already been treating other wells.

Al Pratt, the city’s water resource manager, tells Seacoastonline.com that PFAS chemicals are now at nondetection levels.

The facility will start removing PFAS, referred to as “forever chemicals,” from another well that was closed in May 2014.

PFAS have been used since the 1950s in products such as firefighting foam, nonstick cookware and water repellent fabrics.

The water was contaminated by firefighting foam used at the former base, which is a Superfund cleanup site.

