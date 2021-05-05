Advertisement

Weinberger focuses on racial equity initiatives in proposed budget

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger(WCAX)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger on Wednesday outlined his $82 million budget proposal for fiscal year 2022.

A chunk of the money aims to tackle the city’s racial equity initiatives.

Weinberger proposes expanding Burlington’s Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Office.

The plan is to hire an additional 11 employees, turning the three-person team, including director Tyeastia Green, into a robust department.

At least eight of those employees will provide anti-racist training to city officials.

“I do think in a year, we will have made... real progress toward Burlington itself as a city government being much more of an anti-racist organization than we are today, much more aware of institutional issues, structural issues,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Positions include an equal opportunity specialist, racial equity data analyst, anti-racism curriculum manager and limited-service anti-racism curriculum facilitators.

