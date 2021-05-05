What will reassessment cost Burlington residents?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A citywide reassessment in Burlington led to surprises for some homeowners. The city recently said a mistake was made when determining the value of mobile homes.

Now, our media partners at Seven Days have taken an even deeper dive into the data and numbers. Sasha Goldstein and Courtney Lamdin co-wrote the article and told our Céline McArthur about what they found. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for the story in Seven Days.

