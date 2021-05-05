Advertisement

White House working to sell infrastructure plan to Americans

By Dom Amato
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Biden administration are touring the country touting COVID vaccines and pushing the $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Milwaukee Tuesday discussing with local communities how the plan would impact them.

White House correspondent Jon Decker joined the vice president on the trip. He spoke with our Dom Amato about it. Watch the video for the full interview.

