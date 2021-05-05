BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is more rain to get through, but look for some sun to return Thursday!

After a bit of a lull this morning, another batch of rain has moved back in from the Ohio Valley, and periods of rain and showers will continue through this evening. Rain will taper off overnight, leaving us with some clearing skies towards morning!

Thursday will be your MAX Advantage day to get outside, soak in the sunshine, but it will still be on the cool side for this time of year. Highs will hold in the upper 50s instead of the mid 60s which is average for this time of year.

Friday, showers will attempt to approach from the west, but will stall over northern New York. In Vermont, we may get another day with at least some sunshine.

Saturday, a coastal storm will stay well to our east, but there is another disturbance approaching from the west, which will bring the chance for some showers back into the region on Saturday.

Mother’s Day should be dry and we even have hopes of seeing some sunshine!

Then Monday, a frontal system will drop south out of Canada with some showers, and some cooler weather which will last through the middle of the week.

