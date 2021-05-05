BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! And Happy Cinco de Mayo! But it’s going to be a wet Wednesday.

The wet weather pattern that we are now in will be continuing, but there will be some breaks with sunshine, too.

Today will be just plain soggy. One batch of rain that came through last night and into the early morning hours has moved off to the east. There will be a brief lull in the wet weather during the mid-morning hours. Then the next batch of rain, coming ouf of the Ohio Valley, will move in for the late morning, afternoon, and evening. Then the rain will taper off overnight and we’ll start to clear out.

Thursday will be your MAX Advantage day to get outside, with lots of sunshine, but still on the cool side for this time of year - highs in the upper 50s instead of the mid-60s where we ought to be.

A disturbance will come at us from the west on Friday, but get hung up in the St. Lawrence Valley of northern NY. There will be showers back that way, but most of the rest of us will stay dry with a little bit of sunshine.

A coastal storm on Saturday will stay well to our east, but that disturbance coming in from the west will get a little closer, bringing the chance for showers back into VT and possibly NH. Eastern NH may get clipped by rain from that coastal storm.

Mother’s Day is looking okay as a couple of disturbances stay just far enough away from us that we’ll get a little sunshine going for mom. Then we go right back to wet weather again on Monday as a frontal system drops southward out of Canada.

Keep the umbrella handy today, but take MAX Advantage of that sunshine on Thursday. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.