A Richford man is charged with attempted second degree murder

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Richford man has been arrested, Wednesday in what Vermont State Police are calling a hate crime.

Police say around 9:00 O’clock Wednesday morning, 27 year-old Anthony Mason of Richford drove onto 27-year old Michael Wilson’s lawn, nearly hitting him, before slamming into his home.

Wilson told police that he knows Mason.

Throughout the incident, Wilson, a black man also told police that Mason was yelling racial slurs and threatening to kill him.

Mason faces a number of charges including attempted second degree murder with a hate crime enhancement.

