A Richford man is charged with attempted second degree murder
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Richford man has been arrested, Wednesday in what Vermont State Police are calling a hate crime.
Police say around 9:00 O’clock Wednesday morning, 27 year-old Anthony Mason of Richford drove onto 27-year old Michael Wilson’s lawn, nearly hitting him, before slamming into his home.
Wilson told police that he knows Mason.
Throughout the incident, Wilson, a black man also told police that Mason was yelling racial slurs and threatening to kill him.
Mason faces a number of charges including attempted second degree murder with a hate crime enhancement.
