Advertisement

A Richford man is charged with attempted second degree murder

Anthony Mason, 27
Anthony Mason, 27(VERMONT STATE POLICE | COURTESY VERMONT STATE POLICE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Richford man has been arrested, Wednesday in what Vermont State Police are calling a hate crime.

Police say around 9:00 O’clock Wednesday morning, 27 year-old Anthony Mason of Richford drove onto 27-year old Michael Wilson’s lawn, nearly hitting him, before slamming into his home.

Wilson told police that he knows Mason.

Throughout the incident, Wilson, a black man also told police that Mason was yelling racial slurs and threatening to kill him.

Mason faces a number of charges including attempted second degree murder with a hate crime enhancement.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Perry
Vermont dad accused of murdering daughter
Police: 2 men tried to abduct teen in Vergennes
Tipping North Country collected $2,000 from community members near and far over two weeks to...
Plattsburgh crossing guard on leave
Gov. Phil Scott
More young Vermonters need shots; vaccine clinics taking walk-ins
Police are looking for this man
Berlin Police name wrong suspect in mall parking lot incident

Latest News

Outside Burlington High School Thursday
State lawmakers react to Burlington High School rebuild
Person of interest in Barton burglary
Police investigating burglary at Barton store
Barton burglary
Police are investigating a burglary at C&C Market in Barton
Williamstown fire
Williamstown Church fire cause remains undetermined
Lawmakers react to Burlington High School rebuild