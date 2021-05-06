Arrested NH youth detention center worker was fired, rehired

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Documents obtained by The Associated Press show a New Hampshire man now charged with holding down a teenage boy during a rape at a youth detention center had been fired years earlier.

But Bradley Asbury, 66, got his job back under an agreement that kept his termination out of his file.

Asbury was one of 11 men arrested last month as part of an ongoing investigation into the Youth Development Center in Manchester.

More than 200 people allege in a lawsuit that they were abused there as children from 1963 to 2018.

Asbury’s lawyer declined to comment.

