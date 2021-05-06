Artist gets time to argue against covering unwanted murals

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - A federal judge is giving an artist more time to explain how the Vermont Law School’s plan to cover a pair of murals he painted nearly three decades might damage the artwork.

The murals by Sam Kerson are now regarded by the school community as racially insensitive.

He says they were intended to honor African Americans and abolitionists involved in the Underground Railroad.

The Vermont Law School plans to cover them with acoustic tile.

The Valley News reports that Kerson argues the plan violates his rights under the federal Visual Artists Rights Act.

The judge ruled on April 30 that Kerson has until July to make his case.

