Dartmouth changes course, will allow guests at graduation

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College will allow graduating seniors to bring two guests to next month’s commencement ceremony.

The new guidelines reverse the college’s earlier decision to prohibit guests at the June 13 ceremony, the Valley News reported Thursday. President Phil Hanlon said the change was made based on declining COVID-19 cases, the availability of vaccines nationwide and “more flexible state and local guidance.”

Two tickets will be available to each student receiving an undergraduate degree. Those receiving graduate and professional degrees will be allowed two guests at events hosted by their individual schools, but not at the larger ceremony.

The ceremony will be held in Memorial Stadium instead of the college green to allow for social distancing.

