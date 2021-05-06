LGBTQ panic defense bill signed into Vermont law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill that bans the LGBTQ panic defense has officially been signed into law here in Vermont.

Bill H.128 prevents the use of the legal strategy that says a crime was justified because of someone’s identity or sexual orientation.

The bill is written in a way that the protections for members of the LGBTQ community will continue to be upheld going forward as language changes.

It’s now passed in 15 states.

Representative Taylor Small says hopefully this will allow those who have had crimes committed against them to feel more comfortable coming forward and she says this is exactly why representation in government matters.

“Most important when it comes to representation is how our identities show up in humanity and community and we can never silo someone into a singular identity. Being trans is just one piece of who I am, and yet having that experience and bringing it into the House is what allowed for such swift passage, really affirming the rights all Vermonters should have,” said Small.

She says the works isn’t done yet. In other states, she says over 100 anti-transgender bills are popping up, so work for LGBTQ+ rights here in Vermont is critical.

Next up for Small is an issue she has wanted to tackle, health equity as it pertains to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

