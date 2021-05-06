Advertisement

New cat named ‘Nimbus’ settles in at Mount Washington

"Nimbus"
"Nimbus"(Courtesy: Mount Washington Observatory)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - There’s a new feline prowling about the highest peak in the Northeast.

Nimbus, a gray shorthair who shares his name with large, gray clouds that bring precipitation, has been a resident at the Mount Washington Observatory since April 14.

The observatory staff have had a cat at the 6,288-foot summit, called the “home of the world’s worst weather,” since 1932.

Nimbus succeeds Marty, a black Maine coon cat who became ill and died last fall.

Nimbus was transferred to the Conway Area Humane Society from an animal rescue group in Oklahoma. 

We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our new summit cat Nimbus! As many of you know, Marty the cat passed away at...

Posted by Mount Washington Observatory on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Related Story:

Cat at Northeast’s highest peak dies after 12 years on duty

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Tipping North Country collected $2,000 from community members near and far over two weeks to...
Plattsburgh crossing guard on leave
Anthony Mason
Richford man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder
James Perry
Vermont dad accused of murdering daughter
Police: 2 men tried to abduct teen in Vergennes
The stabbing suspect was arrested in Montpelier.
Man stabbed at Barre City landromat

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Gov. Chris Sununu-File photo
Sununu outlines infrastructure focus for virus relief funds
PILL
Vermont wins $12M in federal funds to fight overdoses
Vt. woman sentenced to jailtime in Va. pipeline protest