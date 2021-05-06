New cat named ‘Nimbus’ settles in at Mount Washington

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - There’s a new feline prowling about the highest peak in the Northeast.

Nimbus, a gray shorthair who shares his name with large, gray clouds that bring precipitation, has been a resident at the Mount Washington Observatory since April 14.

The observatory staff have had a cat at the 6,288-foot summit, called the “home of the world’s worst weather,” since 1932.

Nimbus succeeds Marty, a black Maine coon cat who became ill and died last fall.

Nimbus was transferred to the Conway Area Humane Society from an animal rescue group in Oklahoma.

We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our new summit cat Nimbus! As many of you know, Marty the cat passed away at... Posted by Mount Washington Observatory on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Related Story:

Cat at Northeast’s highest peak dies after 12 years on duty

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)