New law lets New Yorkers released from prison vote

By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers released from prison will have their voting rights restored upon their release instead of having to wait months or even years under a new law.

State Sen. Leroy Comrie and Assembly Member Daniel O’Donnell, the legislation’s sponsors, say Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed it on Wednesday.

Both the state Senate and Assembly passed it last month. Before the new law, people released on parole and under community supervision for felonies would have to wait months or years to vote, until that oversight period had ended.

The new law restores voting rights for all people released from prison.

