North County kids get an out-of-this-world opportunity

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Students in the Beekmantown Central School District spent Thursday learning more about STEM. And the highlight of the day left them looking up to the stars.

“We don’t normally do things like this,” said Hailey Tripi, an eighth-grader.

K-8 students at Beekmantown Central School District had an out-of-this-world experience Thursday morning, getting their questions about space answered by the experts.

“It was cool seeing real-life astronauts,” said Beatrice Maes, a second-grader.

The students were speaking to NASA Astronaut Megan McArthur and European Space Agency Astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

This rare opportunity to speak with two astronauts on the International Space Station in real-time was because of the SUNY Plattsburgh’s Shine On! Program.

The organization is run by students at SUNY Plattsburgh and it took about nine months of planning for their proposal.

“Our proposal to do a virtual conference was the first once they have ever accepted, so we were pretty excited,” said Colleen Lema, the director of the SUNY Plattsburgh Shine On! Program.

The students’ questions ranged from how long did it take to get used to floating to what it’s like to sleep with no gravity. And a favorite among many-- what its like to float around?

“I really want to float around in zero gravity,” said Max Danville, a fifth-grader.

Tripi wanted to know more about what it’s like to be a woman in space and what it took to get there. And who better to answer it than the only woman currently living there?

“I thought it was a good answer. It was full of really good information,” Tripi said.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity taught the students about STEM and science, and it also told them to reach for the stars.

“If you did work hard enough, I think you can be anything you want to be,” Tripi said.

Some think life on the space station may not be in their future.

“I don’t really want to be one because space is scary,” Danville said.

“Not to do the whole lift-off but maybe to float around,” Maes said.

For others, it could be a new career path blasting off.

“It’s really inspiring,” said Julia Beshaw, an eighth-grader, “because I could do that, too, if I wanted to.”

