Norwich University appoints new VP of diversity

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting in July, Norwich University is getting the first of its kind -- a new Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Currently Julia Bernard serves as an interim chair and associate professor at East Tennessee State University.

She says she comes from a military family, has worked closely in the field and says being able to grapple with equity and inclusion in a position at a military school is a perfect match for her career.

Bernard says the position is unique for a military school because she wants to help empower students to bring forward new ideas.

“I’ve always sort of been drawn back to the military, so when the position came up it was kind of combining both the things I had been doing and the diversity initiatives I had started in my own college and so that kind of brought everything together,” said Bernard.

We’re told Bernard will develop, implement and monitor programs that promote diversity within the university.

She starts July 1.

Click the video above to watch our full interview with Bernard.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.