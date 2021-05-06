Advertisement

Police investigating burglary at Barton store

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a burglary at the C&C Market in Barton.

Police responded to the scene and say the suspect broke into the market, damaged property, and stole a few hundred dollars worth of items from inside.

Police say it happened around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

The investigating is still on-going and anyone with information is asked to call police.

