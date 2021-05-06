Advertisement

Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; student captured

A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.
A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school Thursday injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into custody, authorities said.

The victims’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said.

“Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School,” Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said. “What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students.”

Police were called to the school around 9:15 a.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene.

Students were evacuated to a nearby high school, and parents lined up to be reunited with their children.

Rigby is a small city about 95 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Yellowstone National Park. Rigby Middle School has about 1,500 students in sixth through eighth grades, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

“I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today’s tragic events,” Gov. Brad Little said in a prepared statement. “Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident.”

The attack appears to be Idaho’s second school shooting. In 1999, a student at a high school in Notus fired a shotgun several times. No one was struck by the bullets, but one student was injured by ricocheting debris from the first shell.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tipping North Country collected $2,000 from community members near and far over two weeks to...
Plattsburgh crossing guard on leave
James Perry
Vermont dad accused of murdering daughter
Police: 2 men tried to abduct teen in Vergennes
Anthony Mason
Richford man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder
The stabbing suspect was arrested in Montpelier.
Man stabbed at Barre City landromat

Latest News

The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different...
Friday night NASA rocket launch may be visible across eastern US
FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a...
NY: Broadband companies paid for 8.5 million fake net neutrality comments
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during his State of the State address...
Florida gov. signs GOP voting law critics call ‘un-American’
Gov. Chris Sununu-File photo
WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on COVID in New Hampshire