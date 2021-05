MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say to avoid Marrs Hollow Road because of a sinkhole.

They posted photos to their Facebook page Wednesday showing the sinkhole in the middle of the road.

We’re told you should find another route.

They say signs are out in place and crews are surveying the damage.

