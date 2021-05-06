Some Burlington families seek new schooling options
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is rebuilding their high school and that has some parents looking for other options.
Because of the amount of PCB contamination at the current high school, the school board has decided to put up a new school building.
Until that is completed, students will continue to attend classes at the downtown facility in the old Macy’s building.
Some families have been looking at other options for schooling in the area.
“I’ve had families ask me if that opportunity is available. A lot of families are working under the understanding that it is not an option. I think I would encourage our Burlington families to start to have those conversations that their abilities to be able to offer education is constrained, so maybe open up some doors for them so they can continue on without doing harm for our students,” said Lisa Lorenz, the principal and president of Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington.
Lorenz says families have already made the switch from Burlington to Rice during the pandemic and throughout the challenges that Burlington has faced.
