Some Clinton Co. residents eligible for septic replacement funding

Courtesy: Clinton County Health Department
Courtesy: Clinton County Health Department(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUMBERLAND HEAD, N.Y. (WCAX) - Some of New York’s North Country residents could get help replacing their septic systems.

The Clinton County Health Department says they received funding from the state to replace systems in the Isle La Motte Watershed -- that’s from Cumberland Head to Rouses Point.

We’re told eligible property owners could receive 50 percent reimbursement and up to $10,000 for the replacement.

Click here for more information, including how you can apply.

