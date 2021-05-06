Some Clinton Co. residents eligible for septic replacement funding

CUMBERLAND HEAD, N.Y. (WCAX) - Some of New York’s North Country residents could get help replacing their septic systems.

The Clinton County Health Department says they received funding from the state to replace systems in the Isle La Motte Watershed -- that’s from Cumberland Head to Rouses Point.

We’re told eligible property owners could receive 50 percent reimbursement and up to $10,000 for the replacement.

