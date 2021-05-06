Super Seniors: Bill and Ruth Porter

ADAMANT, Vt. (WCAX) - Bill and Ruth Porter invited me into their home to talk about the written word.

They’ve lived on the 200-hundred acres of land overlooking Adamant since the early 1970s, making it distinctly their own.

A casual conversation about composition.

“At that end are my three novels,” Ruth said. “At this end are my son’s two books.”

It’s a family affair.

“And Bill’s soon-to-be-coming-out novel,” Ruth said.

They’re mostly Vermont-themed novels they publish and sell on their website.

But Ruth’s latest passion takes place in the South with a story about a man she’s never met.

“A lot of his education was reading, reading and reading,” she said.

Troy Bridges is serving time in prison for robbing banks. He wrote a memoir about his time behind bars and coming to terms with his crimes.

“He’d send me his longhand. I would read it and comment on it,” Ruth said.

She said the first draft wasn’t very good. The book has been 20 years in the making.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Why do you think it’s an interesting story?

Ruth Porter: It’s very hard for somebody to change into a different person.

Bridges is now 72 and has been in prison for half his life. Because he’s considered a habitual offender, he’s got eight more years to serve.

Joe Carroll: So, you’re saying he’s done the time... he should be released.

Ruth Porter: Oh, more than, much more than.

Bill’s novel, “Notes From A Self-Seeker,” was mostly written in the ’90s. It’s based on his time as a newspaperman at the Rutland Herald.

“You just loved it. It was the high point of your life, really,” Ruth said.

The book is finally coming out in a few weeks.

But Bill struggles to remember what he wrote.

“Mild cognitive disorder,” Bill said. “Whatever the hell that means.”

It means Bill is slowly losing his memory.

“We’ve had this 60-year-long conversation and it’s not in words anymore,” Ruth said. “That’s tough.”

“What troubles me more than memory is confusion sometimes. My mind gets wadded up some way,” Bill said.

For the former newsman who’s used to asking questions, it’s time to answer a few.

Joe Carroll: It’s a cruel thing, isn’t it?

Ruth Porter: It sure is.

Bill Porter: Except when you think of the alternative, which is dying!

Ruth says her novels deal with struggles and, above all, honesty, much like this couple’s time together.

“I say I’ve been married a lot of times, just to the same person because it changes,” Ruth said.

Joe Carroll: It’s been a good life?

Ruth Porter: Yeah, but it’s not over yet! (Laughs) It’s just a new phase of it.

A life with another chapter.

“Hard life,” Bill said.

