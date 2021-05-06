Advertisement

Trailblazing Vt. State Police major never aimed to achieve so many firsts

By Dom Amato
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A trailblazing Vermont State Police major is stepping down following a 23-year career with the department.

Maj. Ingrid Jonas held a number of roles within VSP and says she never intended to achieve the long list of firsts that she did.

“It’s a point of pride, and I feel honored about it,” Jonas said, reflecting on her career.

Jonas was the first commander of the Office of Fair and Impartial Policing and Community Affairs, the first woman within VSP to be named captain and major, and the first woman to lead the department’s internal investigations unit.

“There’s certainly so many women who were ahead of me, who were incredible role models to men and women in this department,” she said. “So I feel really honored to join that kind of that legacy.”

Jonas was hired in 1998 when it wasn’t very common for women to be on the force. She wanted to make a bigger impact beyond her work as a victim advocate to intervene in domestic and violent crimes. She says being a detective was some of her most rewarding work.

“If you’re able to do what you love and also help pave the way for other people, that’s an added bonus to the work,” Jonas said.

Over the years, Jonas has advocated for women to hold leadership roles.

“I want girls to look and see that they can do what they want to do,” then-Capt. Jonas said in October 2016.

It’s something she still feels strongly about, especially if young women hope to pursue a career in policing.

“There should be no barriers for you. You bring so much to this work,” she said.

Since 2017, Jonas has led the state police’s support services division which oversees hiring, training, internal investigations and professional standards.

She says it’s a hard time to leave policing because of how important the conversation around policing is right now. She believes police need to be part of the solution to connect with the people they serve, listen and learn from their experiences.

“Dispatchers, troopers-- it takes all of us to be part of that,” she said.

As for the legacy she hopes to leave behind: “I hope that people can realize the importance of just that human connection, bringing their humanity and empathy to the work that they do... I think that makes all the difference in the world to people.”

Jonas plans to take her first summer off in years, filled with mountain biking, traveling and spending time with her family.

She doesn’t quite know what’s next on her professional journey but says wants to stay involved in public service in some capacity.

