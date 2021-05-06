Using images from space to track blue-green algae blooms on Earth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It seems like just about every summer now Vermont deals with closed beaches from blue-green algae outbreaks. And it’s not just us.

A federal partnership among several agencies-- NASA, NOAA, the EPA and USGS-- aims to track down these blooms from space at lakes around the country.

The Cyanobacteria Assessment Network uses satellite imagery to get big-picture looks at bodies of water like Lake Champlain.

“The nice thing again is that because we’re looking down from space, we can see an entire lake at one time. If you go out in your boat and maybe you’re sampling in your boat or from a dock, you only get one location at a time,” said Bridget Seegers, the NASA Cyanobacteria Assessment Network lead.

Its goal, ultimately, is to be able to predict blue-green algae blooms before they happen, but they’re not there yet.

However, there is an app the EPA developed that allows you to track what the satellite imagery looks like as well, so you can make decisions before you head out to recreate. Click here for more on the CyAN app.

