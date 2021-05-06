Advertisement

Vermont wins $12M in federal funds to fight overdoses

Vermont is getting a big financial boost to fight overdoses which have increased during the...
Vermont is getting a big financial boost to fight overdoses which have increased during the pandemic.(MGN, Robert Bejil / CC BY 2.0)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is getting a big financial boost to fight overdoses which have increased during the pandemic.

The state is getting $12 million in federal COVID relief funds to boost substance use prevention and treatment programs.

It will be funneled toward harm prevention, counselors and recovery coaches in law enforcement, and messaging campaigns.

Vermont’s leaders say the funds will open doors for those affected by the pandemic.

“I think about the lives that have been so badly damaged, but then I know what the money can mean for those in isolation and for those in treatment and recovery, particularly those in our rural communities,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont.

Experts say stress and isolation during the pandemic exacerbated the opioid crisis. Some 157 Vermonters died of overdoses last year.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tipping North Country collected $2,000 from community members near and far over two weeks to...
Plattsburgh crossing guard on leave
Anthony Mason
Richford man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder
James Perry
Vermont dad accused of murdering daughter
Police: 2 men tried to abduct teen in Vergennes
The stabbing suspect was arrested in Montpelier.
Man stabbed at Barre City landromat

Latest News

Vt. woman sentenced to jailtime in Va. pipeline protest
jonas
Trailblazing Vt. State Police major never aimed to achieve so many firsts
band
Connecting the last mile: Vt. lawmakers hammer out millions in broadband investments
CRIME
Vt. man pleads not guilty to attempted murder, hate crime