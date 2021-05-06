Vermont wins $12M in federal funds to fight overdoses

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is getting a big financial boost to fight overdoses which have increased during the pandemic.

The state is getting $12 million in federal COVID relief funds to boost substance use prevention and treatment programs.

It will be funneled toward harm prevention, counselors and recovery coaches in law enforcement, and messaging campaigns.

Vermont’s leaders say the funds will open doors for those affected by the pandemic.

“I think about the lives that have been so badly damaged, but then I know what the money can mean for those in isolation and for those in treatment and recovery, particularly those in our rural communities,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont.

Experts say stress and isolation during the pandemic exacerbated the opioid crisis. Some 157 Vermonters died of overdoses last year.

