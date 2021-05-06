Advertisement

Vt. man pleads not guilty to attempted murder, hate crime

By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Richford man faced a judge Thursday after police say he tried to kill a man with his car, and police are calling it a racially motived hate crime.

Anthony Mason, 27, pleaded not guilty Thursday to a slew of charges, including first-degree attempted murder with a hate-crime enhancement.

According to a police affidavit, Mason drove to Michael Wilson’s house on Troy Street in Richford Wednesday morning angry because he believed Wilson was sleeping with his girlfriend. Police say Mason, who is white, was screaming racial slurs and saying that he was going to kill Wilson, who is Black.

“The one gentleman was upset with my neighbor because of something that supposedly happened, but to come flying down the street yelling the N-word, shouting the N-word and saying you’re going to kill the N-word seems racially motivated to me,” said Brandi Lena, who lives next-door to Wilson.

Lena said she woke up to Mason’s truck zooming by and hearing the racial slurs yelled.

“They then pulled up onto my neighbor’s lawn. He was out there with his dog and they tried to run him over multiple times, running into his stuff, backing up, yelling that he was going to kill him,” Lena said.

“He’s out on an exposed porch driving a full-sized pickup truck at the porch. There is a real possibility that he could accomplish his goal,” Franklin County Deputy State’s Attorney John Lavoie said.

Court paperwork indicates Mason also threatened his girlfriend.

“Prior to that, he had reportedly held a gun to his girlfriend’s head and had taken her phone,” Lavoie said.

Police say Mason admits driving to Wilson’s house and running his dirtbike but claims he left when Wilson ran out of the house with a gun.

I spoke briefly with Wilson at his home Thursday.

“I honestly got no comment-- this s*** is too stressful,” Wilson said. “He was my friend s*** happens, you need to understand that.”

Mason was held without bail and is expected back in court at a later date.

