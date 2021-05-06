WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on COVID in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday will give an update on COVID-19 in New Hampshire.

The news briefing is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. You can watch it live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Anyone over 16 is now eligible to get a vaccination against the coronavirus in New Hampshire. The governor has even encouraged Vermonters who live near the New Hampshire border to get their shots in the Granite State.

Go to vaccines.nh.gov to schedule appointments.

Last week, with New Hampshire’s COVID vaccination rate just below 60%, Sununu announced state workers will be able to return to their offices on May 10.

As of Wednesday, 95,881 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 1,308.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 345 new cases per day on April 20 to 211 new cases per day on Tuesday.

