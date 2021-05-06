Advertisement

WCAX’s Scott Fleishman wins regional Murrow Award

Scott Fleishman
Scott Fleishman(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A top honor for a member of the WCAX News team-- our Scott Fleishman has won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award!

Scott won for Excellence in Writing for a compilation of his feature stories.

You can see his work every day on the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m.

It’s been a great year already for Scott; he was also nominated for four regional Emmy Awards for his storytelling both in news and sports.

Congratulations, Scott! We’re proud of you!

