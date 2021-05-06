Advertisement

Williamstown church fire case still remains undetermined

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused an historic Williamstown church to go up into flames

Crews say it started inside the building, in a hollowed out area from the first floor to the third floor that housed 950 pounds of weights for the clock and church bell.

The fire then spread from the first floor up to the third where it vented into the steeple.

Officials say the building was unoccupied when the fire began and the cause remains under investigation.

The church is considered a total loss.

