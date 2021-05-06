BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a beautiful day it has been! So nice to see some blue skies again!

However, there is a weak frontal system approaching from the west that will bring a few showers into the St. Lawrence Valley and into northern New York Friday, but that’s about as far as that will get. The rest of us will be staying dry and can expect another pretty nice day for tomorrow.

That frontal boundary will eventually creep eastward on Saturday, but it will be weakening quite a bit. There may be a few more showers in northern New York, but again most of us will be remaining dry and we can expect some sunshine in Vermont as well.

Mother’s Day is still looking good with partly sunny skies for Sunday. There will be just a slight chance for a passing shower late in the day.

Monday and Tuesday another system will be moving through and that will bring us more widespread showers through the beginning of the week. Then drier weather will return midweek.

Over the next several days, temperatures will remain below normal, in the 50s, at times reaching 60.

