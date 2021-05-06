Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Today will pretty much be the opposite of the super-soaker day that we had on Wednesday. After morning clouds and a few, lingering showers, we will see more and more sunshine as we get into the afternoon. But keep the light jacket on. It will still be a bit cool for this time of year, and brisk NW winds will make it feel even chillier. The wind will die down tonight, but it will be chilly with mainly clear skies.

A weak frontal system will be coming at us from the west on Friday, but only make it as far as the St. Lawrence Valley in northern NY. That is where we stand the chance to get a few showers from that front, but most of us will be staying dry with a good deal of sunshine.

That frontal boundary will creep eastward on Saturday, but it will also be falling apart. So, most of us will be staying dry with some sunshine, but there will still be the chance for a few showers, again mainly over northern NY.

Mother’s Day is still looking good with partly sunny skies for Sunday. There will be just a slight chance for a passing shower late in the day.

There is a better chance for wet weather for Monday and Tuesday with a system passing through. We will dry out again for Wednesday.

Take MAX Advantage of today’s sunshine, but make sure you have that light jacket with you as temperatures stay a bit on the cool side and those brisk, NW winds make it feel even cooler. -Gary

