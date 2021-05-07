Franklin County farm given best dairy award

FRANKLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the Agency of Agriculture there are over 700 dairy farms here in Vermont, but each year only one is marked as the highest quality.

“They’re getting a little restless, so you can see when I walk back down, I’ll give them a holler,” said Jon Gates at Howmar’s Farm.

Gates knows a little something about quality dairy.

“Well, I think we treat the girls pretty good,” said Gates.

Howmar’s Farm was just named by the Vermont Dairy Industry Association as the highest quality milk producer in the state.

“Again, a little overwhelming, that we are the top farm because there are many many good producers in the state,” said Gates.

Gates says they are proud of the title and the Agency of Agriculture says awards like this take a lot into consideration.

“You know where they are fed, where they are housed, and access to their cleanliness, and not having a lot of stress in their life,” said E.B Flory, the dairy section chief in the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

Flory says milk is constantly being tested when its picked up, meaning there is plenty of data to comb through and consistency is key.

“It’s day in and day out. It’s their culture, it’s what they do and its part of why they produce such high quality milk,” said Flory.

She says Vermont’s dairy farmers take their jobs very seriously, but also strive to be the best on their own.

“This is a dairy farmer’s job. It’s their way that they make a living and taking pride in that every single day, and I’m not just doing my job and going through the motions. I want to be the best at my job. And I think that these quality awards really recognize those that are everyday being the best at their job,” said Flory.

Howmar’s Farm is certified organic, meaning everything about the environment for the cows is high standard.

“If you make them happy and content, they will do better by you,” said Gates.

Gates says Vermont’s dairy industry is gold standard, and he knows data for milk quality one day in his favor could lean to his neighbor the next.

He says there’s no formula to perfect milk, but rather you have to care about every aspect of what you do.

“All the basics, and then all the little things you find on your farm that work just a little bit better, and you’ll just make that little bit better quality milk, and well, that’s what we’ve found,” said Gates.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.