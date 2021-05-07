Advertisement

KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers

By CNN staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.

The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across the nation.

KFC says it has seen a growth in sales as more people opt for the convenience of drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery.

The open positions will be both full-time and part-time.

The company has re-launched a careers site for those looking to apply for a job.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Mason
Richford man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder
Gov. Phil Scott
State adds multiple clinics to get more Vermonters vaccinated
A roadway in East Montpelier is back open after a mobile home fell off a trailer.
Mobile home in the middle of the road causes delays
Anthony Mason
Vt. man pleads not guilty to attempted murder, hate crime
Surveillance photo
Police: Barton burglary causes thousands of dollars in damage

Latest News

State Rep. Sheryl Cole, D- Austin, clasps hands with Susan Gezana, as Cole entered the House...
Texas GOP’s voting restriction bill passes House
ng
A new era for women in the Vermont Army National Guard, Part 2
The North Country Animal League said they exceeded their fundraising goal with the "Raise the...
Talent show fundraiser fetches thousands for Vermont animal shelter
ASDFDF
Talent show fundraiser fetches thousands for Vermont animal shelter
The Vermont Army National Guard became the first in the nation to be able to recruit women to...
New era for women in Vermont Army National Guard