Advertisement

Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors for fire alert failure

Affected models in the recall include Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and...
Affected models in the recall include Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kidde is recalling 226,000 smoke detectors, stating they fail to alert customers to fires.

Affected models in the recall include Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and their combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms. Some of the models will have the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” on the front.

The recalled models were sold at WalMart, Home Depot, Menards and Amazon between May 2019 and September 2020.

No incidents have been reported yet, but people with these alarms should contact the company for a replacement that works.

Affected customers can submit a claim online or by calling 844-796-9972. The company promises to send a replacement within three days of receiving the claim.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Mason
Richford man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder
Surveillance photo
Police: Barton burglary causes thousands of dollars in damage
A school crossing guard in the North Country was placed on leave after video showed him...
Crossing guard put on leave after altercation with student caught on camera
Anthony Mason
Vt. man pleads not guilty to attempted murder, hate crime
Former President Donald Trump is once again claiming massive voter fraud in the 2020...
Trump claims massive fraud in NH election as 1 town audits legislative races

Latest News

This latest round of aid for renters was included in the $1.9 trillion relief package President...
White House allocates $21.6 billion in rental assistance
Gov. Phil Scott
State adds multiple clinics to get more Vermonters vaccinated
Some 100,000 Vermonters in Chittenden County have rolled up their sleeves for at least the...
Weinberger: Chittenden County set to hit vaccine milestone
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms poses for a photo in her office in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
In surprise, Atlanta Mayor Bottoms won’t seek a second term
The U.S. pulled out of the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018 after then-President Donald...
Talks ‘intensify’ on bringing US back to Iran nuclear deal