Advertisement

London high-rise blaze raises new concerns about cladding

Damage to a 19-story tower block in New Providence Wharf in London, Friday, May 7, 2021....
Damage to a 19-story tower block in New Providence Wharf in London, Friday, May 7, 2021. Firefighters have tacked a blaze in a London apartment tower that has cladding similar to that used on a building where 72 people died in 2017. London Fire Brigade said about 125 firefighters tackled a fire on Friday that spread to three floors of a 19-story building in the city’s docklands.(Yui Mok/PA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Fire broke out Friday in a London apartment tower which has cladding similar to that used on another housing block in the city where 72 people died in a 2017 blaze.

London Fire Brigade said about 125 firefighters tackled a fire that spread to three floors of a 19-story building in the city’s Docklands.

The fire brigade said “firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have carried out multiple rescues.” It said 38 adults and four children were treated by ambulance crews at the scene for shock and smoke inhalation, and two men were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Property developer Ballymore, which owns the building, said the blaze was “quickly brought under control.”

Ballymore has said 22% of the building’s façade is covered in aluminum composite cladding similar to that used on Grenfell Tower, which was destroyed in June 2017 in the deadliest domestic fire in the U.K. since World War II.

Investigators found that the flammable cladding helped a fire that started in an apartment kitchen at Grenfell race out of control.

Safety regulations brought in since then require similar dangerous cladding to be removed, but the work has not been carried out on some apartment towers because of wrangling over who should pay.

Survivors and relatives in the Grenfell United advocacy group said in a statement they were “horrified” by the new fire.

“When will the government take this scandal seriously? Enough is enough,” it said. “The government promised to remove dangerous cladding by June 2020 — it has completely failed its own target and every day that goes by lives are at risk.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Mason
Richford man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder
Surveillance photo
Police: Barton burglary causes thousands of dollars in damage
A school crossing guard in the North Country was placed on leave after video showed him...
Crossing guard put on leave after altercation with student caught on camera
Outside Burlington High School Thursday
State lawmakers react to Burlington High School rebuild
Police say to avoid Marrs Hollow Road because of a sinkhole.
Sinkhole closes road in Milton

Latest News

It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine to be assessed for full FDA approval in the U.S.
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Pfizer starts full vaccine approval process
Robert Pavao is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Catherine...
Security firm says it’s not at fault for NH woman’s stabbing death
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's pandemic news briefing.
WATCH LIVE: Vermont leaders to give pandemic update
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
US job growth slows sharply in sign of hiring struggles