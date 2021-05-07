Advertisement

Mask mandate lifted at New Hampshire Statehouse

Masks are no longer mandatory at the New Hampshire Statehouse.
Masks are no longer mandatory at the New Hampshire Statehouse.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Masks are no longer mandatory at the New Hampshire Statehouse, which remains closed to everyone but lawmakers and staff.

The Republican-led Joint Facilities Committee voted 8-4 along party lines Friday to remove a requirement that masks be worn to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the Statehouse and legislative office building.

The vote comes three weeks after Gov. Chris Sununu lifted a statewide mask mandate, leaving it up to individual communities, businesses and organizations to set their own policies.

Under the new Statehouse policy, legislators and staff can choose to wear masks, and to require them for those who enter their personal workspaces.

