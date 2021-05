EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A roadway in East Montpelier is back open after a mobile home fell off a trailer.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 14.

The driver of the truck told police when he was turning onto Route 2, the mobile home toppled off the trailer.

Clean-up took about two hours.

