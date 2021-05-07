Mother’s Day celebrations return after being canceled by COVID last year

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - This time last year, many places were locked down. Mother’s Day was likely spent at home, and for many, without their mother. But this year, businesses expect to be busy.

Friday was a busy day for Nelson’s Flower Shop in Plattsburgh.

The shop took on new employees and drivers to fill the hundreds of daily flower orders for Mother’s Day, the shop’s busiest week of the year.

It didn’t even stop at the height of the pandemic.

“Last year, we were open for Mother’s Day with just me in the building and it was insane,” said Deborah Rollier of Nelson’s Flower Shop.

The staff race to clip stems, tie bows and bring the flowers to your loved ones.

“They simply make people happy, they make people smile,” Rollier said.

As the flower shop worked to put bouquets in place, the lawn filled at Trinity Park full of people with plans for this Mother’s Day.

“We’re going to do some very special things, get takeout and sing songs,” said Abbie Dfayette of Morrisonville.

“Going to be giving my mom a present which is known as the two bars of soap,” said Richie Patrie of Morrisonville.

Leading up to the weekend, people are reflecting on why their mom is so special.

“A wonderful woman,” said Shawn Colling of Plattsburgh. “I really appreciate her.”

“I love that we are really alike and she is just a sweet person and I just love to be around her and I appreciate everything that she does for me,” said Riley Stone of Plattsburgh.

Over the last year, some people have missed out on seeing their mothers. Lane Morse of Plattsburgh is grateful he’s been able to see his.

“Nothing’s guaranteed, you gotta take every day as you can and try to see people and try to make as many happy memories as you can in the time you’re given,” Morse said.

Over at Irises Cafe & Wine Bar, the celebration starts Saturday.

“We’ve got a lot of wines by the glass and over 40 martinis, so mom can come out for a drink, some good food and good company,” said Carol McLean of Irises.

But no Mother’s Day buffet on Sunday.

“Just with the regulations we can’t do the buffet-type service any longer, so just shifted over to do something small on Saturday,” McLean said.

Back to Nelson’s-- a long day at the shop to make sure your mom gets the gifts she deserves.

“We try to never say no,” Rollier said.

