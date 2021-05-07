Advertisement

New effort to get Vt. nurses up to speed on medical marijuana

By Darren Perron
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - wWhile medical marijuana has been on the market for several years, its use and treatments may be foreign to many health care providers and medical professionals.

Now, there’s a new educational program, in conjunction with National Nurses Week, to help get Vermont nurses up to speed on the medical use of cannabis.

Jessilyn Dolan is the president of the Vermont Cannabis Nurses Association and vice president of the American Nurses Association in Vermont. She spoke with our Darren Perron about the new educational push, what effect retail shops could have on the nursing profession and more. Watch the video to see the full interview.

