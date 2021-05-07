Advertisement

New era for women in Vermont Army National Guard

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - History was made recently at the Vermont Army National Guard, and it means the potential for advancements for women who serve.

The Vermont Army National Guard became the first in the nation to be able to recruit women to all of its units.

That means women have more opportunities for different careers in the Guard and also leadership positions that previously were only open to men.

“It is amazing and I am so excited about this, I really am. I have been in a maintenance unit, there were some other units out there that at one time when I was younger I was interested in it, and it just wasn’t an option for me. So, to see that for the younger people who are joining in, it’s very exciting,” Sgt. Maj. Andrea Metcalf said.

“It might be a little scary or intimidating, but if you feel like that’s what you want to do, just go ahead and do it, give it a shot. You won’t know if you like it or not if you don’t give it the shot,” Pvt. Noelle Cave said.

The Guard hopes this will also lead to more women signing up to serve.

They will have female mentors on hand to help women transition into new roles.

Watch the videos to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interviews with Sgt. Maj. Metcalf and Pvt. Cave.

