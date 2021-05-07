New Hampshire police arrest man wanted in Vermont

CONWAY, N.H. (WCAX) - A man wanted in Vermont in connection with a shooting was arrested this week in New Hampshire.

Arther Butler, 19, of Topsham, was arrested Wednesday in Conway, New Hampshire.

Police say Butler shot a man in the back in St. Johnsbury back in 2019. He faces charges in Vermont.

Police in New Hampshire say they arrested Butler after a brief struggle.

He is expected to be extradited back to Vermont where he is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

