New Hampshire police arrest man wanted in Vermont
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CONWAY, N.H. (WCAX) - A man wanted in Vermont in connection with a shooting was arrested this week in New Hampshire.
Arther Butler, 19, of Topsham, was arrested Wednesday in Conway, New Hampshire.
Police say Butler shot a man in the back in St. Johnsbury back in 2019. He faces charges in Vermont.
Police in New Hampshire say they arrested Butler after a brief struggle.
He is expected to be extradited back to Vermont where he is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
