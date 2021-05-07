Pets with Potential: Meet Polly Walnuts and her babies

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are Polly Walnuts and her babies.

She’s a female rat who became a viral sensation after the Humane Society of Chittenden County posted a picture of her ultrasound. Lots of people loved the photo and wanted to know more about Polly and all of her babies, and her journey through her pregnancy.

The day after her ultrasound, she gave birth to 11 healthy little babies.

They are ready to be adopted. They are about 5 weeks old.

Polly is about 3 months old, so she is still a very young rat. The Humane Society is looking for homes for all of them.

They say the great thing about rats is that they are incredibly smart and you can train them to do things like tricks and to hang out with you. They also say rats do well in pairs because they like to play together they snuggle.

If you’re interested in meeting the famous Polly Walnuts or any of her babies, visit the Humane Society’s website.

