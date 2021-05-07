Plattsburgh appoints new town clerk

PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The town of Plattsburgh has a new town clerk.

According to Supervisor Michael Cashman, Kevin Patnode served the town of Plattsburgh for over two decades in various roles, most recently as town clerk.

Because of a recent health-related event, Patnode has decided to resign his post.

Thursday night, the town board unanimously appointed deputy town clerk Katie Kalluche to serve out the remainder of the year.

