Plattsburgh appoints new town clerk

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The town of Plattsburgh has a new town clerk.

According to Supervisor Michael Cashman, Kevin Patnode served the town of Plattsburgh for over two decades in various roles, most recently as town clerk.

Because of a recent health-related event, Patnode has decided to resign his post.

Thursday night, the town board unanimously appointed deputy town clerk Katie Kalluche to serve out the remainder of the year.

